(Video) Origi smashes Liverpool ahead with first goal since December – and it’s a belter

Get in! Divock Origi struck in the second-half to give Liverpool the lead over Newcastle, after hosts bagged within 30 seconds from kick-off.

It’s the Belgian striker’s first goal since December, but his sublime finish could convince you otherwise! What a way to cap off the season!

Origi picked up the ball and shifted to his right, before rifling an effort beyond Martin Dubravka at his far post.

More of this please, Divock!

Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):