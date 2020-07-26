(Video) van Dijk nods in Ox’s brilliant cross with looping header to level the score for Liverpool

Liverpool centre-half Virgil van Dijk scored a gorgeous header away at Newcastle, ten minutes before half-time to take the Reds in level at 1-1.
The hosts took the lead within 30 seconds, but the Premier League champions slowly chipped away at the Magpies until the equaliser.
A cross whipped in by Alex Oxlade-Chamberalin was met by van Dijk, who had leapt excellently to nod the ball over Martin Dubravka.
The build-up play was brilliant, with Andy Robertson getting involved before the assist could be delivered.
Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain lofts one to the back stick and there was only one man winning that ball…
Virgil van Dijk with a perfectly placed header 💪
He enjoyed that one! pic.twitter.com/sIJbQXibs1
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 26, 2020
