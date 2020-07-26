(Video) van Dijk nods in Ox’s brilliant cross with looping header to level the score for Liverpool

Posted by
(Video) van Dijk nods in Ox’s brilliant cross with looping header to level the score for Liverpool

Liverpool centre-half Virgil van Dijk scored a gorgeous header away at Newcastle, ten minutes before half-time to take the Reds in level at 1-1.

The hosts took the lead within 30 seconds, but the Premier League champions slowly chipped away at the Magpies until the equaliser.

A cross whipped in by Alex Oxlade-Chamberalin was met by van Dijk, who had leapt excellently to nod the ball over Martin Dubravka.

The build-up play was brilliant, with Andy Robertson getting involved before the assist could be delivered.

Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top