Former Premier League ace Jay Bothroyd slags off ‘average’ Henderson on Twitter

Jay Bothroyd has had a weird rant against Jordan Henderson on Twitter, after Liverpool’s skipper collected the FWA Player of the Year award.

The striker, who currently plays for Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo in Japan and enjoyed four seasons in the Premier League in the mid-noughties with various relegation clubs, reckons Hendo only won the award because he is English.

He also went to claim that the fact Hendo has never been linked to top European clubs and oddly, that we’d never buy him now if he wasn’t already at the club…

You can check out the tweets below:

Bothroyd’s view is a stupid one.

And if it was presented to Jurgen Klopp, the best manager on the planet, he’d simply laugh – evidence as to the fact it barely needs a rebuttal.

With Hendo in the side this year, Liverpool have been almost invincible – with him out of it – we’ve been much, much less effective.

Who knows if we’d have achieved what we did this season without him?

