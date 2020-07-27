Former Premier League ace Jay Bothroyd slags off ‘average’ Henderson on Twitter

Jay Bothroyd has had a weird rant against Jordan Henderson on Twitter, after Liverpool’s skipper collected the FWA Player of the Year award.

The striker, who currently plays for Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo in Japan and enjoyed four seasons in the Premier League in the mid-noughties with various relegation clubs, reckons Hendo only won the award because he is English.

He also went to claim that the fact Hendo has never been linked to top European clubs and oddly, that we’d never buy him now if he wasn’t already at the club…

1/2 He’s never linked with big teams cos he’s at one of the biggest. Other than Juve, Bayern, Barca and Madrid where’s he supposed to go? While playing abroad is massively underrated in UK don’t see him going to any of them. Wouldn’t fit their styles of pay either. — Neil Ball (@Ballywolfbbb) July 27, 2020

Your boy Hendo is a good steady average premier league midfielder! He isn’t a top midfielder he’s playing in a great team and he’s English that’s why he got that award and the hype! — Jay bothroyd (@jaybothroyd) July 27, 2020

Bothroyd’s view is a stupid one.

And if it was presented to Jurgen Klopp, the best manager on the planet, he’d simply laugh – evidence as to the fact it barely needs a rebuttal.

With Hendo in the side this year, Liverpool have been almost invincible – with him out of it – we’ve been much, much less effective.

Who knows if we’d have achieved what we did this season without him?