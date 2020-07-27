Garth Crooks’ Team of the Year has one massive Liverpool absentee

Garth Crooks’ Team of the Week on BBC Sport often get the masses talking, so it’s no surprise his Team of the Year has led to his name trending on Twitter.

He has named a number of Liverpool players in his XI, five overall, but there is one absentee we’re very surprised about.

Crooks has gone with Ederson over Alisson between the sticks, because the Manchester City stopper won the Golden Glove for the most clean-sheets.

However, Alisson missed the first eight games with an injury, and still collected 15 – evidence he would have walked to a bigger tally if he hadn’t been crocked.

The Brazilian has been largely faultless all season, bar a small mistake in the Arsenal defeat – which was essentially irrelevant as the title had been won long beforehand.

To put it simply, there’s no way Ederson should be ahead of Alisson in anyone’s side – and we probably feel the same about Harry Maguire at centre-back, come to think of it!

Crooks team in full: Ederson; Trent, Robbo, Van Dijk, Maguire; Henderson, De Bruyne, Sterling; Mane, Vardy, Aubameyang