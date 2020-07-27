Length of Liverpool’s mini summer break confirmed

Liverpool’s players will get two weeks off as a holiday, before they return to pre-season training, with the assumption the Premier League will be back in September.

David Lynch of the Evening Standard tweeted the news last night.

#LFC squad to get two weeks off from training now, Jurgen Klopp confirms. — David Lynch (@LynchStandard) July 26, 2020

It’s not much of a break, but it’s more than sides who are competing in the latter European stages will get – which means for the benefit or rest of maximum fitness next term – being knocked out by Atletico Madrid has at least a silver lining.

Until that competition resumes in a few weeks’ time, Liverpool are the champions of Europe, the World and the Premier League.

Yesterday, the domestic season reached its conclusion, which saw the Reds end with 99 points – the most in our history and the second most in the history of English football.

Considering we also racked up 97 points the year previous, the consistency and efficiency of the team Jurgen Klopp has grown is really something.

Here’s to another season of it next time around!