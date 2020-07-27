Sad Mo Salah reacts on Twitter to Dejan Lovren’s £11m Zenit transfer

Today, Dejan Lovren transferred to Zenit St Petersburg after six years at the club.

The Croat’s move to Russia was confirmed by the club, just one day after the end of the Premier League season.

Lovren had become our fourth choice and wasn’t getting anywhere near the minutes a player in his thirties needs.

His best friend Mo Salah though sent a message to his (now former) team-mate via the club’s official Twitter account.

“We’re really going to miss you a lot, especially me,” said the Egyptian – who has been very close to Lovren since Day One.

You can see the whole video, below.

Lovren has not been a perfect player for us, but his commitment to the cause has never once been in question.

He’s also played some exceptional games – and was maybe our best player in the Champions League Final of 2018 which would be spoken about far more if we hadn’t have lost.

We wish him all the luck in his new adventure.