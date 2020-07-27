Van Dijk says Naby Keita ‘is world-class if I’m absolutely honest’ following another excellent display

Virgil Van Dijk has heaped praise on Naby Keita, Liverpool’s no.8 who has shone since the restart In our run to Premier League glory.

Keita was out of the side and injured when football was suspended back in March, but the break did him very good – allowing him to get 100% fit for the first time in over a year.

Keita scored a jaw-dropping goal v Chelsea midweek before Jordan Henderson lifted the trophy, and was Man of the Match against Newcastle yesterday, too.

“I’m just very happy for Naby, he’s a fantastic guy. He works so hard and he’s an outstanding football player, we see it week in, week out,” Van Dijk told LFC TV, cited by Goal.

“Unfortunately he’s been unlucky with some injuries, but hopefully he can stay fully fit next season.

“I think he’s world class if I’m absolutely honest. I see the moments where he has the ball, the smart moves and his intelligence, it’s just incredible to see and I’m very happy for him.”

We’re over the moon with Keita’s progression over the past few months – and just hope he can stay fit over the summer and hit the ground running at the start of next season.

Liverpool’s players will get two weeks off now – before starting training again before 2020/21.

Keita has a very good chance of being a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s first XI – even with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum all fit and ready.