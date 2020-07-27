(Video) Hilarious Pepe Reina dressing room dance emerges after Aston Villa avoid relegation

Aston Villa avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth yesterday – and goalkeeper Pepe Reina was over the moon!

The former Liverpool stopper danced with elation in the dressing room post-match, to the Spanish tune La Bamba – and the video went viral on Twitter almost immediately.

We’re happy for Reina, who was our best keeper of the Premier League era until Alisson arrived at the club in 2018.

We wish Reina luck going forward – and wonder if he’s sold Liverpool at all to Jack Grealish – who will surely be after a move this summer!