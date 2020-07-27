(Video) Naby Keita’s best bits since the Premier League restart – goals, skills and leaving midfielders for dead

Naby Keita has been Liverpool’s best player since the Premier League restart.

The Guinean has finally announced himself in our red since his transfer to the club two seasons ago.

He’s looked like a man finally full of confidence, snappy and energetic off the ball and technically sublime on it.

Keita has demanded the ball and enjoyed the job of running with it, too.

His passing has been crisp and his decision making smart in the final third.

Check out this compilation below, and you’ll see exactly what we mean!