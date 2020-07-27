(Video) Ozan Kabak’s best bits, as Liverpool consider Turk as ideal Dejan lovren replacement

Ozan Kabak has been heavily linked with Liverpool in the past few days, with the 20-year-old Schalke centre-back a confirmed target according to Christian Falk, head of Bild. 

Below, you’ll see a compilation of Kabak’s skills – in which he displays his ability to pass the ball from deep – something Jurgen Klopp demands of Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

He also can dribble with it, like Joel Matip – and seems bullish enough to deal with the ferocity and physicality of the Premier League.

It’s difficult to judge a player, especially a defender, on highlight clips, of course – but we’re certainly intrigued by the links.

Let’s see if the club intensifies its interest in Kabak or not.

