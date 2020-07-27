(Video) Sir Alex forgives Klopp for ringing him at 3am to say he’s won the Premier League

Jurgen Klopp was this evening named the LMA Manager of the Year award – and Sir Alex Ferguson, who the award is named after, gave a speech about the Liverpool boss’s victory.

Our former foe was full of praise, claiming that he forgives the Liverpool manager for ringing him at 3am after we won the Premier League to gloat!

That is absolutely classic Klopp and the best part of this video – although it’s all very much worth a watch.

Often, the manager who wins the PL doesn’t receive the MOTY award – but on this occasion, Klopp got the nod – which Ferguson says was fair after the 30-year wait between our last domestic league success and this term’s.

Check out Ferguson’s speech in the bottom video, below: