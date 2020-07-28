‘Michael Edwards should have negotiated Brexit…’ Liverpool fans on Twitter respond to sporting director’s latest masterclass

Dejan Lovren is a Zenit St Petersburg player – and he cost them all of £10.9m for that privilege.

Considering he is 31-years-old and Liverpool’s fourth choice centre-back – on top of the very poor season he had with us – this is truly exceptional business from the sellers.

But that’s what we have become used to with Michael Edwards as sporting director.

His ability to get good money for the players Jurgen Klopp no longer needs has been almost as impressive as the multiple buys he’s arranged for peanuts – such as Andy Robertson, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

Liverpool fans on Twitter lauded him after the Lovren deal went through, and rightly so.

Hopefully, the £11m-odd will be put back into the club’s coffers and Klopp will have something to spend this summer should he have any players lined up – although the noises we’ve heard suggest it’s going to be a painfully quiet one in terms of incoming players.

At least we won’t have to wait too long until the new season begins!

The most unreal piece of business Michael Edwards has done at LFC is getting someone to actually pay real money for Dejan Lovren, deserves a statue just for that deal. 👏 — Jan Říha (@HonzaRihaftbl) July 27, 2020

Michael Edwards appearing for the first time since Summer 2018 https://t.co/5Inilnl2dp pic.twitter.com/Z476qN0sKt — ‏ً (@foxylfcV2_) July 24, 2020

Michael Edwards cooking sales. — LFC Views – Champions (@Mobyhaque1) July 27, 2020

10.9 million to the mbappe fund. We don't deserve michael Edwards pic.twitter.com/a4IiMa2LPb — El Dylano 🃏 (@Ddm195) July 24, 2020

Michael Edwards deserves a statue. pic.twitter.com/pZF9x7n8a7 — salman (@lfcsalman) July 27, 2020

Klopp pulling up to Michael Edwards' house tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/tjNi66AFpm — october. (@octoberaeowyn) July 26, 2020

After the Lovren news, I firmly believe that Michael Edwards should have negotiated the Brexit deal with the EU. — Max McGrath (@MaxDMcGrath) July 24, 2020