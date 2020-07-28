Ridiculous Mo Salah foul stat shows refs have clear bias against Liverpool’s Egyptian

In the Premier League this season, Jack Grealish was given 167 fouls by referees.

Mo Salah was given just 18.

This is the headline stat shared on Twitter by Simon Brundish – and it hurts our head just thinking about it.

The Egyptian had the most touches inside the box and only eight players had a higher dribble success rate than our no.11, yet he is ranked 153rd in the most fouled list.

We’d suggest that’s basically a statistical impossibility. It’s an anomaly of the wildest proportions. 

Salah has a reputation. He has a reputation of being someone who doesn’t assist his team-mates, despite having more Premier League assists than both Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino this season just gone.

He also has a reputation of going down too easily, despite the fact he bullishly stays on his feet until the point a chance is often gone – instead of going down and getting a penalty. Probably because he never gets them anyway.

Manchester United got 14 penalties in the Premier League this season – the most of all time. Liverpool got five, despite having a plethora more touches in the penalty area than our rivals.

For us, there is a clear (conscious or unconscious) bias against Salah. Why? We don’t know – but we remember a long report by Paul Tomkins about English players getting fouls much more than foreigners in the Premier League.

