Transfer guru Romano provides update on Liverpool’s centre-back chase

Fabrizio Romano, the Italian transfer guru with his finger on the pulse of deals all over Europe, has claimed that our interest in Turkish defender Ozan Kabak is genuine.

The 20-year-old plays for Schalke in Germany and enjoyed a very good Bundesliga campaign, despite his side struggling – badly at times.

Romano says Kabak is a name on the list, but so far, there’s nothing to say or anything especially concrete in the negotiations.

Ozan Kaban in the list. But nothing advanced yet. Christian Falk always has good news 😉 @cfbayern — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2020

Liverpool sold Dejan Lovren yesterday to Zenit, receiving £11m for his services – so there is some money to be spent on a replacement.

Despite his poor end to the season, Joe Gomez will likely still be Virgil van Dijk’s first-choice partner, with Joel Matip a great option as well – but due to the injury records of both – another centre-back is a priority this summer.

Sepp van den Berg is not yet ready and Fabinho is too important in holding midfield.