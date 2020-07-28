(Video) Klopp delivers classy message to ‘Liverpool legend’ Dejan Lovren upon £11m Zenit switch

Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to Dejan Lovren, with the Croat exiting for Russia and Zenit yesterday for a cool £11m.

The boss left a message on LFCTV, thanking Lovren for his six years of loyal service.

“Another Liverpool legend who has left the club,” he said.

“When he was fit, he was very often in the team. Great player, great person.”

We wouldn’t go as far as calling Lovren a legend, but if Klopp wants to use that word, who are we to argue?

Lovren was exceptional in our run to the 2018 Champions League Final and scored a legendary goal in Klopp’s first season, v Borussia Dortmund, too.

We wish him well in Russia and hope the club can find an adequate replacement.