Andy Gray claims Salah and Mane ‘desperately’ want to leave Liverpool for Spain

Andy Gray is known for his legendary nonsense – so we shouldn’t be surprised by these latest quotes in any way, shape or form.

The former Everton striker turned commentator and pundit often shares his dinosaur-like opinions about Liverpool – and these are definitely of that ilk…

Gray reckons that Mo Salah and Sadio Mane will now want to leave Liverpool after the Premier League victory for either Barcelona or Real Madrid – claiming ‘foreign footballers’ are ‘desperate’ to move to one of Spain’s big boys.

It sounds very much like Gray is confusing Mane and Salah for South Americans – and maybe for South Americans a few years ago – before Barca and Real Madrid’s slight demise – too.

“I’ve been saying to you for some time I think he will leave Liverpool sooner rather than later and I think Mane might also,” he told beIN Sport, cited by Team Talk.

“If [Salah] told Liverpool ‘by the way, I’m off this summer’, I think they’ve got a real battle on their hands.

“I don’t think Liverpool can afford to lose both of them.

“I don’t know what their contract terms are, I’m not sure how long each has got.

“I guess Mane [would] come up and say: ‘Well, if he’s going I want to go as well’. It’s a double battle.

“You only hope if you’re Liverpool that the success they’ve had – Champions League victory last year, championship this year – that that would be enough to keep them at the club.

“But we know foreign footballers have a different view of the Real Madrids and the Barcelonas of this world.

“They desperately want to play for them, desperately.”

The fact of the matter is Liverpool are a better team than both Real Madrid and Barcelona and have a better manager.

We have better players – a better structure – and a more loyal fanbase.

It’s not an impossibility one of our stars will one day fancy an adventure elsewhere, but it’s not the guarantee Gray suggests – and certainly not this summer.

Both are contracted until 2023 and it would require a world-record bid to secure either – something that is simply not going to arrive any time soon.