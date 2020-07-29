Liverpool superstar declares loyalty to the club and the supporters – suggesting he’ll be here for years to come

Alisson Becker is the world’s best goalkeeper and played a huge role in Liverpool’s Premier League title conquest this season just finished.

The Brazilian was out injured for the first eight games, but was largely faultless upon his return and only messed up when the title was already secured.

We’d argue that his signing is as important as any under Jurgen Klopp’s reign – as before Alisson’s arrival – we had to endure either Simon Mignolet or Loris Karius between the sticks.

And thankfully for the fans, it doesn’t look like Alisson has any plans to depart for a very long time.

“The biggest part of my achievements in football I achieved for this club, through this club, individual and my teammates, so it means a lot to me and my family,” he told the official website.

“Since we arrived here we could feel that it’s a different club, a club who treats you as a family and can give you all the support that you need to play football, to stay focused on playing football.

“So, we are comfortable here. We love being here. We also love the warmth that we receive from the supporters, they are part of this family as well.”

Liverpool are expected to keep Adrian as Ali’s understudy, so we don’t think there’ll be much business regarding keepers this summer – maybe some loanees exiting and perhaps Andy Lonergan departing as well.