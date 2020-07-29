The latest Jadon Sancho transfer update is good news for Liverpool

Liverpool are not going to buy Jadon Sancho this summer – but it doesn’t look like anyone else will be able to either.

Borussia Dortmund have told journalists, including Jan Aage Fjortoft, that the Englishman’s price-tag is €120m.

There is no way Manchester United will pay that in the current climate and that looks like it’ll mean Sancho staying in Germany another year…

People inside Dortmund telling different journalists the following: Sancho’s price is 120 million euro. Period.

It all has done before the Dortmund – training-camp 10th of August.

That's the Deadline. Period!!

By that point, Sancho will have only one year left on his contract which expires in 2020 – and his price-tag will have dramatically fallen.

Providing football’s finances have started to right themselves following the hopeful end of the coronavirus, Liverpool will then be in a position to consider signing Sancho – a player we know from our own information would jump at the chance of an Anfield switch to play under Jurgen Klopp and alongside many England team-mates.

By that point, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will be approaching 30 and a high-level winger to support them might be needed.

We don’t need Sancho yet, but next summer, assuming we don’t spend heavily this – we might be in a position to buy – if his price-tag drops as expected and no other club takes the plunge this.