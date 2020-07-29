(Video) Harvey Elliott makes a fan’s day with quality gesture

Harvey Elliott didn’t end up getting enough game-time for a Premier League medal, but the wonderkid is very highly rated by Jurgen Klopp and will play a more prominent role next term.

He’s already very well-known amongst supporters who know his talent – and the 17-year-old decided to make this young fan’s day by dropping him off a pair of boots out of the window!

It looks like Elliott’s dad is driving, meaning the winger could make the gesture from the passenger seat!

Hopefully the youngster will enjoy his time off and then get loads of minutes during the mini pre-season before the 2020/21 gets underway.