(Video) Klopp’s promise after Europa League Final loss v Sevilla worth watching four years later

It’s crazy to say following what’s happened to Liverpool in the past 16 months – in which we’ve collected four trophies – including the biggest two available to us – but there was once a time when Jurgen Klopp’s Reds were labelled as bottlers.

A side who got to finals and lost them – a team who scored great goals and won big matches but ultimately achieved nothing.

Klopp knew that was never going to be the case long-term, however, and told fans as much following the 3-1 defeat by Sevilla in the Europa League Final of 2016.

In the post-match interview, he tells fans to stick together and promises that, ‘We’ll come back stronger, 100%’.

Many manager say this after disappointments, but Klopp believed it and has been proven correct.

The only thing the best manager in the world has to do know is build a legacy.