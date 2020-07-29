(Video) Sadio Mane’s Newcastle stunner was actually perfect replica of goal from 2017

Sadio Mane’s lovely goal v Newcastle on Sunday was the final one of our brilliant, Premier League winning season.

The no.10 picked the ball up on the left flank, darted into the box, cut back inside and curled the ball into the far corner – in the blink of an eye.

It felt like trademark Mane, and that’s because it very much was!

At the beginning of the 2017/18 season, the Senegalese superstar did exactly the same against Arsenal.

In the clip shared by LFCTV below, you can see how practically identical the two goals actually were!

Brilliant.