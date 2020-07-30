Chess legend weirdly references Firmino when explaining how he’s not finishing chances

Roberto Firmino’s troubles in front of goal this season have made it world-wide, with chess legend Magnus Carlsen claiming he’s fluffing his finishing opportunities like Liverpool’s Brazilian.

This season just gone, in which Liverpool won the Premier League, Bobby scored just 12 goals in 52 appearances – and remarkably – only one at Anfield in the PL.

But his overall contribution to our success was still enormous.

On the infographics before the game, it says he’s playing as a number 9 – but this simply isn’t the case.

Firmino drops deep – almost at the top of a midfield diamond, while Mo Salah and Sadio Mane cut into the box from their wings and the fullbacks bomb forward to create width.

And the 28-year-old’s role both on the ball and off it is absolutely vital in creating opportunities for his more potent team-mates.

Yes, Firmino missed a few chances this term, but he also scored some massive goals, like the winner in the Club World Cup, away to Wolves and our key goal in the Atletico Madrid tie which would’ve seen us win if it were not for an Adrian error.