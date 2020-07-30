City have signed a £24.5m Leroy Sane replacement, but we shouldn’t be too worried…

We’d argue that when facing Manchester City over the past few years, bar Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane was the player we feared most.

The German has of course left the Etihad for Bayern Munich after a fallout with Pep Guardiola and our biggest sporting rivals have already moved to secure a replacement.

Ferran Torres of Valencia has been all but secured for £24.5m, a bargain fee on the basis that he had just one year to run on his contract, reports the Guardian.

The same report suggests Nathan Ake will come in at centre-back following Bournemouth’s relegation, too.

As Liverpool fans, neither transfer fills us with much dread – and we struggle to see either player in the starting XI very often.

City also have to replace David Silva, their legendary departing midfielder – although Phil Foden is a serious prospect and could simply take his spot instead.

Still, with Sane and Silva leaving and City having very little time to bolster their squad before the new campaign, we’re not too worried by their business so far – especially given it’s unlikely we’ll do much at all.