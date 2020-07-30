(Image) Mo Salah’s new haircut has gone viral on Twitter

It’s the off-season, which means news like our star forward getting a haircut makes it into the website.

Don’t blame us – blame the lack of concrete transfer news to tell you about!

The Egyptian has shaven the sides off and in the process, looks ready for a 30-goal season in our eyes!

Salah has 94 goals for Liverpool in three seasons – winning the Premier League Player of the Year award, the Champions League and then the Premier League itself – consecutively.

So we’re very excited to see what next season brings. His appetite for goals and winning knows few bounds!