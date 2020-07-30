Jadon Sancho badly wants Liverpool switch over Manchester United because we’re a better side

Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho prefers a move to Anfield rather than Old Trafford because he believes he has a much better chance of silverware with us, reports German outlet Kicker.

The reliable publication shared the news yesterday, as it emerged in England via Sky Sports that Manchester United are ‘increasingly confident’ of signing the England international who has lit up the Bundesliga in the past two years.

Our sources confirm what we’ve heard from Sancho in Kicker – that if the move were simply up to the player – he’d choose Jurgen Klopp and his Premier League champions over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, there is no way Liverpool will pay Dortmund’s €120m asking price this summer and would only be in contention if Sancho stayed at Dortmund another season; the fee dramatically dropped and football’s finances righted themselves in time for next summer – when, if assuming we don’t do much business this year – we’ll simply have to reinvest.

We already missed out on Timo Werner though due to the board not being willing to spend what a Premier League rival was, despite the player’s keenness on a Liverpool switch.

It could happen again if United want him badly and the fact he would’ve preferred Anfield will be little consolation – although being the current holders of the Premier League and Champions League still very much is.