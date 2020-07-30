Liverpool plotting move for Ricardo van der Laan of Portugal

Liverpool have been credited with an interest in Ricardo van der Laan of Belenenses in Portugal.

The 17-year-old is regarded as a goalkeeper with enormous potential – and Football Insider name Arsenal as runners for his signature as well.

Laan starts for Portugal’s U18 side and has made a name for himself in Europe amongst scouts of big clubs.

We’d never heard of him until today, so cannot provide an in-depth scout report!

If he were to arrive though, he’d be competing with our plethora of young stopper for minutes in the U18s and U23s initially…

The club signed Jakub Ojrzynski last term and also have acquired Fabian Mrozek – two starlets who join Kamil Grabara as native Poles who guard the net on our books!

We also have Caiomhin Kelleher, who we think will likely get a loan switch in 2020/21, leaving Adrian as understudy to Alisson, with Andy Lonergan possibly getting a one-year renewal to be third choice once again.