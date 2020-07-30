(Video) Brewster scores from outside of the box again in Championship Play-Off, but Swansea sadly lose

Rhian Brewster’s loan adventure with Swansea is over – at least for now.

The Welsh side lose 3-1 to Brentford last night, meaning they have sadly fallen at the semi-final stage and will not be playing Premier League football in 2020/21.

We were rooting for them, as it would have been the perfect potential loan move for Brewster again, given how well he’s done since making the temporary switch in January.

In that time, he’s scored 11 goals in total, the last of which came last night when his side were 3-0 down.

It wasn’t enough for them to get back in the game, but we can appreciate the first-time finish. Brewster took advantage of some slack defending and lobbed the ball over the keeper from range. His finishing is exceptional – and EOTK recently spoke to Swansea journalist Sioned Dafydd about his potential.