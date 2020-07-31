Another Liverpool star declares loyalty to the Reds and is betting on our future – ‘there’s nowhere else I’d rather be’

Yesterday, Alisson Becker spoke of his delight at being at Liverpool and how he wants to be here for years to come, and now centre-back Joe Gomez has done the same.

The 23-year-old is one half of our sublime centre-back combination alongside Virgil Van Dijk, the world’s best defender – but Gomez manages to complement the Dutchman brilliantly.

There was a point earlier in the season when Gomez wasn’t getting in the side due to the form of Joel Matip, but the Englishman has described how he got his head down and won his place back in the side – and more to the point – how badly he wants to stay for good.

“It was tough,” Gomez told the club’s official website. “I mean, I never had a period probably that long whereby I was fit but not involved.

“But it’s part and parcel of being here and at a club of this stature.

“I had to just bide my time and keep working hard in training. It’s never easy as a player to sit out and watch from the sidelines for that sort of period of time but it’s part and parcel, like I say, of being here.

“Unfortunate things happen and players get injured, I knew it was important then at that point that I had to play my part.

“Obviously we were in a good place already at that point come December, things were positive, where we were in the league. I was eager to not want to let anyone down, or just continue that level and play my part.

“It was a tough time but it helped shape me in a different way to [how] the injuries have. I had to look at myself and really dig deep, and understand I’ve got to be patient here and take it from there.

“I can definitely say it’s been the best five years of my life. Had some tough times but they’ve helped shape me and I wouldn’t have wanted to spend them, good or bad, anywhere else.

“The city, the people and the club, the staff and everything that makes the club, the supporters.

“I’ve grown up here. My little boy is a Scouser now and it’s home for me and there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”

With Gomez and Van Dijk marshalling our backline – not to mention Alisson behind them and Fabinho providing a wall of protection in front – it’s no surprise Liverpool had the best defensive record in the Premier League for the second consecutive season.

As a result, we’re favourites to concede the fewest goals in the 2020/21 campaign, which is set to begin in September – just a few weeks away from when we secured this season’s title. Manchester City will be up there in the odds but considering the 18-point victory margin, the smart money is surely on Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

