Guardiola names main difference between Liverpool and City this season and why his team lost out in title race

Pep Guardiola, in fairness to the man, has been very congratulatory to Liverpool since we won the Premier League title with seven games to spare.

We cannot stand the club he manages for multiple reasons, but have no issue with Pep as a person and respect his managerial greatness.

But in 2019/20, his team were no match for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds – who were on the money from Day One.

City on the other hand were inconsistent, and would regularly follow huge wins with weird, lacklustre defeats – and in the end – the title race became a procession.

“They played every single game like the last game. They played every single game like they could not lose one game and we didn’t,” Guardiola told beIN Sports when recently asked why his side had fallen so desperately short.

Of course, City’s normal response to not winning the title is to go crazy in the transfer market, and it looks like that’s happening already.

They’ve agreed deals for Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake, while Liverpool will not be strengthening with any real conviction.

Still, if you offered us our side or City’s, we’d take ours everyday – and have to simply back them to do what they did this term just gone once again.