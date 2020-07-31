LFC have tabled a €10m offer for La Liga centre-back according to reports, as Klopp wants immediate Lovren replacement

Liverpool have submitted a €10m offer for Real Betis centre-back Aissa Mandi, according to Spanish outlet COPE.

It’s not the greatest source in the world, especially when it comes to Anfield transfers, but Mandi was linked earlier in the campaign and it’s very likely Liverpool will bring in a centre-half for that kind of money before the new season begins – given Dejan Lovren’s €10.9m exit to Zenit in Russia.

We currently have three first-team central defensive options in Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, but the latter two, while excellent, are injury prone and it would be foolish not to secure a replacement.

Mandi is 28-years-old and an Algerian international – and known for his ability on the ball. He will arrive at Anfield in the knowledge he won’t be a first-choice, which is the kind of option we need right now.

At EOTK, we’d perhaps prefer a younger player who can also play at left-back, but if Jurgen Klopp and the recruitment team have decided on Mandi, we’re ok with that too.