Liverpool today announced that Billy Hogan will be the club’s new CEO, taking over from Peter Moore, who will exit at the end of August.

Moore arrived at the club in 2017, and despite Liverpool winning the Champions League and the Premier League under his guidance – will make way for the American who has been working at Liverpool in various roles since 2012.

“On behalf of all our staff, partners and other stakeholders, I’d like to place on record our thanks to Peter for his leadership during the past three seasons and wish him well on his return to the US with his wife Debbie,” Hogan told the official website.

“Having been privileged to work at this club for over eight years, it is truly an honour to take up the role of chief executive officer and continue with the great work that has been done to date across the entire organisation. I thank John, Tom and Mike for this opportunity to lead the business into the next phase of this exciting chapter.”

We’re very surprised by the news, but Moore’s comments on his exit suggest he is returning to America for family reasons, rather than because he has been forcibly removed from the position.

“I came back to Liverpool in 2017 having been in the US for over 30 years and it’s been such a special experience,” Moore told the official website as well. “My wife and I married here two years ago and we go back to the US to our families with mixed emotions. Excited and looking forward to being reunited with our families and grown-up children in the US, emotional about leaving Liverpool which we’ve loved every minute of the opportunity to make a difference and leave our mark in the history of this great city and club.”

Liverpool galloped to the Premier League title in 2019/20, but will be joint-favourites for the title alongside Manchester City in 2020/21.

While there may be new uk casinos available in 2020, the smart money, for us at EOTK, would be on Jurgen Klopp’s brilliant Reds regaining the crown.

We might not be especially active in the transfer market this summer, but we already have a squad of now proven winners at the height of its ability with nearly all the first-XI at their peak.

Hopefully Hogan will settle in well and do a good job in Moore’s place though, as we had a lot of time for him and similarly wish him well for the future.