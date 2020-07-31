Massive news as Liverpool appoint new CEO with Peter Moore leaving end of August

This is very unexpected news, actually…

Liverpool’s new CEO will be Billy Hogan, with Peter Moore, who has done an incredible job in our opinion, leaving at the end of August.

The news was broken by respected journalist Chris Bascombe on Twitter this morning:

Billy Hogan appointed LFC chief executive officer.

Peter Moore leaves at the end of August, overseeing transition until then. Moore’s contract not renewed after three years at LFC. Hogan’s been at LFC since 2012. Promoted from Managing Director/Chief Commercial Officer duties. — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) July 31, 2020

Hogan has been a key part of FSG’s cog for many years and arrived at Liverpool in 2012 – where he has helped grow the club commercially to an enormous extent.

Some fans will be nervous to see an American without any previous links to the club become CEO, as Moore and the man he replaced Ian Ayre were both supporters first and foremost – but fans should trust the process and wish the new man luck.

What’s interesting is it sounds like Moore’s exit is not necessarily a mutual decision, but one from his bosses in Boston to not extend his contract.

Under Moore’s guidance, Liverpool have won the Champions League and the Premier League, but endured some controversies at the same time – such as the decision to furlough non-playing staff this April on the government’s covid-19 scheme.