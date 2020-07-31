Official images of new Liverpool kit on Nike.com emerge

Official images of Liverpool’s new kit which is officially launched on August 4 appeared on the Nike website yesterday.
We can’t find them anymore, presumably because they’ve been taken down, but plenty of LFC fans on Twitter got screenshots – as you can see below.
This happens with Nike so often that it simply cannot be an accident and must be a marketing ploy to increase hype – remember when Coutinho’s Barcelona shirt appeared on their website before he’d even signed for the Catalan giants?
Still – the relationship is going to be massively profitable for Liverpool and help us expand our global reach.
We’re a big fan of the shirt as well, although we’ve know what it’s going to look like since March!
Official images of the new Liverpool kit on https://t.co/r6ejPRjH6N pic.twitter.com/kXpEMg0Atl
— DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) July 30, 2020
COMMENTS