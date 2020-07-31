Official images of new Liverpool kit on Nike.com emerge

Official images of Liverpool’s new kit which is officially launched on August 4 appeared on the Nike website yesterday.

We can’t find them anymore, presumably because they’ve been taken down, but plenty of LFC fans on Twitter got screenshots – as you can see below.

This happens with Nike so often that it simply cannot be an accident and must be a marketing ploy to increase hype – remember when Coutinho’s Barcelona shirt appeared on their website before he’d even signed for the Catalan giants?

Still – the relationship is going to be massively profitable for Liverpool and help us expand our global reach.

We’re a big fan of the shirt as well, although we’ve know what it’s going to look like since March!