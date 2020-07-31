Official images of new Liverpool kit on Nike.com emerge

Posted by
Official images of new Liverpool kit on Nike.com emerge

Official images of Liverpool’s new kit which is officially launched on August 4 appeared on the Nike website yesterday.

We can’t find them anymore, presumably because they’ve been taken down, but plenty of LFC fans on Twitter got screenshots – as you can see below.

This happens with Nike so often that it simply cannot be an accident and must be a marketing ploy to increase hype – remember when Coutinho’s Barcelona shirt appeared on their website before he’d even signed for the Catalan giants?

Still – the relationship is going to be massively profitable for Liverpool and help us expand our global reach.

We’re a big fan of the shirt as well, although we’ve know what it’s going to look like since March!

More Stories:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top