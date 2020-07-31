Rumenigge confirms Thiago is leaving but is coy on Bayern’s asking price with Liverpool still repeatedly linked

If we had money on it, we’d still bet Thiago will NOT sign for Liverpool this summer.

We find that quite a sad fact, given the brilliance of the Spaniard and his obvious availability – but we just struggle to see how Liverpool would spend money on a 29-year-old, injury prone player in a position we’re already well stocked – especially given the financial climate and the fact we already refused to buy Timo Werner for €50m-odd.

Bayern Munich though have confirmed Thiago will be exiting via chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge who has made some remarkably honest comments on the situation.

We guess when you’re in Bayern’s position and win the Bundesliga title every season, you can deal with such things in relative calm.

“Actually, the conversations [sporting director] Hasan [Salihamidzic] had with him were always very productive. And at some point it actually seemed that [a deal would be reached]. But then Thiago informed Hasan that he would like to do something new again, and so it is,” Rummenigge told Sky Sport Germany, translated by Yahoo.

“We will have to accept that. We have a contract that is still valid for one year and if he agrees with any club and that club should pay a transfer of a certain amount.

“I don’t want to make any public comment about the amount that we have in mind. Then we will deal with it, but we will not, as I have already said, hold a summer sale.

“I’m not angry at all, I like him. I think he’s a great footballer, a fine footballer and he’s a good character too. And one shouldn’t forget either: At 29, he is at an age where, if he wants to do something new, he has to do it now because if you are in your 30s, it will be more difficult to make transfers.”

If Thiago leaves as expected, and it isn’t to Liverpool, we really hope it’s to a non-Premier League club…

Maybe Juventus, PSG or Barcelona might fancy him – as he’d improve both Manchester clubs and could be a tidy replacement for David Silva at the Etihad especially.

The only way we can see Liverpool doing a deal is if Gini Wijnaldum actively pursues an exit and needs replacing himself.