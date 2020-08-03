Honigstein provides update on Thiago to Liverpool after hearing ‘dressing room rumours’

Thiago fancies a switch to Anfield, but there has been no offer from Liverpool for his services – although Bayern Munich are bracing themselves for a bid.

This is according to German football expert Raphael Honigstein.

“Thiago has declined contract renewal from Bayern. Dressing room rumours say Thiago has been talking about Liverpool, but Liverpool are yet to send out an offer,” he told Sky Sports on Instagram, which you can see below.

Thiago is a world-class footballer, but the information we’ve received at EOTK suggests the club will not be making a bid for the Spaniard.

Jurgen Klopp rates him very highly, but it doesn’t fit in with the club’s policy to sign an injury prone 29-year-old who plays in a position in which we’re already well-stocked.

After all, Curtis Jones is also coming through the ranks and his chance of minutes will dramatically decrease if Thiago arrived to complete for one of three positions in which we already have Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita and James Milner.