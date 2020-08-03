Kostantinos Tsimikas is Liverpool’s primary left-back option this summer and will cost bargain £7m

Olympiakos defender Kostantinos Tsimikas is a big candidate to come in at Liverpool and provide support for Andy Robertson at left-back, reports Greek outlet FOS Online.

The article says a £7m fee is required to secure the 24-year-old, who is the best attacking left-back in his country.

Tsimikas shares many of Robbo’s traits and makes plenty of surging, offensive runs up his team’s flank.

He can cross a ball, too – and at £7m – is a very exciting potential option.

Obviously the Scot will remain our first-choice, as he’s proven he’s maybe the best left-back on the planet over the past two seasons, but there is basically nothing in terms of actual rotation options and we were lucky to get away with it this term just gone…

James Milner can do a job there, but he’s right-footed and lacks pace, so it’s not ideal – while Yasser Larouci and Adam Lewis are not yet good enough.

Tsimikas ticks a lot of boxes for us and we hope it gets done.