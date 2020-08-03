Liverpool are considering £8m deal for Arsenal striker who is running down contract, say Sky Sports

Liverpool are being credited with an interest in Arsenal U23 striker Folarin Balogun, reports Sky Sports.

The 19-year-old, who has never made a first-team appearance for the FA Cup winners, is out of contract in 2021 and is not putting pen to paper on an extension over a lack of assurances surrounding his first-team future.

The report says Arsenal are looking for around £8m for the forward who is also attracting Brentford and clubs from Germany…

Balogun would not be a first-team option for us immediately either, and likely a player who would at first step into our U23s.

At this level, he’s fairly prolific, and scored 10 goals in Premier League 2 this season just gone.

Balogun was born in New York and could represent either the United States or England at international level.

He’s pacy, direct and can finish with power on either foot – but is much more of a centre-forward than a tricky, false-9, which Jurgen Klopp currently deploys in Roberto Firmino.

We’ll watch this space with interest.