‘Minimum £60m’ ‘I’ll be very unhappy…’ Liverpool fans on Twitter largely agree on surprising transfer story

There are reports today which have suggested Joel Matip is a big target of PSG, who are losing Thiago Silva before next season.

Thomas Tuchel reportedly admires Matip’s ability to play out from the back and in that respect, he shares many traits with legendary Silva, who is 35 and has not been offered a contract extension.

For us at EOTK, we think Matip is not a player who Jurgen Klopp will want to sell. He rates the former Schalke centre-back incredibly highly and is happy to choose him alongside Virgil van Dijk ahead of Joe Gomez on various occasions.

The only issue with Matip is his ability to stay consistently fit, but with four years left on his deal, it would be reckless, in our opinion, to sell him and then take the risk of bringing in a replacement who is not on his level.

Fans on Twitter debated the issue – and most of them seemed to share our view!

If we you think we should even entertain the idea of selling Joel Matip, you’re not well. — – (@AnfieldRd96) August 2, 2020

PSG can fuck off. They're not having Joel Matip. pic.twitter.com/q58EDYW9BO — David Hickman (@DavidHickman87) August 2, 2020

Seriously, though, I wouldn’t countenance selling Joel Matip. He’s had his injury issues, but lots have been unlucky(like falling awkwardly against Napoli last season). Experienced, brilliant in the air and excellent on the ball. Also seems cool with rotating. Full package. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) August 2, 2020

If Joel Matip is sold, I'll be very unhappy. He is miles better than Joe gomez. Probably the best cb in the league after Laporte in terms of ability. He has been injured of late but a lot of defenders get injured. I'll never sell him. Joel is priceless. 100m or nothing. — Sayam Ghosh (@SayamG8) August 2, 2020

Minimum £60m for Joel Matip the person. That doesn’t even begin to touch Joel Matip the player. But seriously — I only entertain a deal if there’s a VERY high quality, very dependable 2nd/3rd CB already in the pipeline. No interest seeing Matip go just to raise funds pic.twitter.com/8hyLf1Tfpc — Alex Mansfield (@el_mansfield) August 2, 2020