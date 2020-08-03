‘Minimum £60m’ ‘I’ll be very unhappy…’ Liverpool fans on Twitter largely agree on surprising transfer story

Posted by
There are reports today which have suggested Joel Matip is a big target of PSG, who are losing Thiago Silva before next season.

Thomas Tuchel reportedly admires Matip’s ability to play out from the back and in that respect, he shares many traits with legendary Silva, who is 35 and has not been offered a contract extension.

For us at EOTK, we think Matip is not a player who Jurgen Klopp will want to sell. He rates the former Schalke centre-back incredibly highly and is happy to choose him alongside Virgil van Dijk ahead of Joe Gomez on various occasions.

The only issue with Matip is his ability to stay consistently fit, but with four years left on his deal, it would be reckless, in our opinion, to sell him and then take the risk of bringing in a replacement who is not on his level.

Fans on Twitter debated the issue – and most of them seemed to share our view!

