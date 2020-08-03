Nemanja Vidic has disrespected Fernando Torres in an interview and rates Peter Crouch higher

Nemanja Vidic has left Fernando Torres out of a list of the four best strikers he ever faced – but did pick two former Liverpool players in Peter Crouch and Luis Suarez – showing that his picks were personal and not because of his club connection.

The Serbian famously struggled against Torres, who used to sprint past him repeatedly – with Vidic getting sent off on two occasions when facing the Spaniard – who undoubtedly had his number.

But instead of Torres, Vidic picked Sergio Aguero and Didier Drogba – choosing not to even mention his former foe.

“My first experience was Peter Crouch. I’d never seen a two-metres tall player before’, Vidic told Andy Mitten from The Athletic.

“He played for Liverpool and we played them in a cup game at Anfield. I was thinking ‘Wow, what can I do today with this guy?’

“Then I saw Bellamy next to him, not a great player on the ball but very, very fast. He would run into space, Crouch would jump into the air. I’d never seen football played like this.