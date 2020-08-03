PSG are set to make a serious move for Liverpool star with legendary Brazilian departing

PSG are eyeing a move for Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip, according to Cameroonian outlet Kick 442.

Thiago Silva, the veteran Brazilian defender, is leaving once PSG’s Champions League campaign ends, and Thomas Tuchel fancies our Cameroonian as his replacement.

With four years left on Matip’s contract, he’d surely cost plenty of money – but for us – there is absolutely no reason to sell.

Matip is a very good defender and someone who always does an excellent job alongside Virgil van Dijk when he is selected ahead of Joe Gomez.

Gomez is probably the first-choice as VVD’s partner, but with Dejan Lovren already exiting, it’s imperative that we do not lose another one of our options in this position.

Matip is a very good footballer and his ability to dribble from the back and play sharp passes into the feet of attackers is crucial – and we’d imagine Jurgen Klopp will share our opinion in regards to the player’s future.