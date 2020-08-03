(Video) Folarin Balogun best bits: The Arsenal contract rebel Liverpool are hoping to poach

Liverpool are today being linked with Arsenal starlet Folarin Balogun, the 19-year-old who is not extending his Gunners deal.

Sky Sports say we’re keeping tabs on the youngster, who has torn up trees for Arsenal’s youth sides and is available for £8m.

Below, we’ve included a video of Balogun’s best bits for Arsenal’s U23s. He’s quick, skilful and can finish with either foot.

He actually looks a class above the opponents on many occasions, which makes it surprising he’s not yet been given an opportunity for the Gunners first-team.

The deal potentially reminds us of Dom Solanke’s transfer from Chelsea – and we’ll be watching this space with interest.