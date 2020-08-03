(Video) Kostas Tsimikas best bits: Flying Greek left-back Liverpool want to support Robertson

Liverpool are being heavily linked with a move for Kostas Tsimikas by Greek outlet FOS.

The 24-year-old stars for Olympiakos and prides himself on his offensive ability up his side’s left flank, and as a result, seems an exciting potential option to support Andy Robertson, the world’s best left-back.

In the video below, you can see some highlights from Tsimikas’s season.

The Greek international is very fast and has a wicked left-footed delivery, too.

The price-tag in the initial report is only £7m, which seems like a complete bargain for a position we definitely need to strengthen.

Make it happen, Reds!