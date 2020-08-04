beIN SPORTS journalist Hafid Derradji says LFC’s first big deal of summer ‘very close’

beIN SPORTS journalist Hafid Derradji has tweeted that Aissa Mandi is Liverpool bound.

“Algerian international Aissa Mandi, Spain’s Betis player is very close to signing for Liverpool FC. Little details prevent this so far,” he wrote in the tweet below:

الدولي الجزائري عيسى ماندي لاعب بيتيس الإسباني ، يقترب من التوقيع لنادي ليفربول. تفاصيل صغيرة تحول دون ذلك لحد الأن. pic.twitter.com/oMsWMhlEoj — hafid derradji حفيظ دراجي (@derradjihafid) August 3, 2020

Mandi is the prime candidate to come in and replace Dejan Lovren, the Croat who signed for Zenit last week.

At 28-years-old, he’s a little younger – but it’s not an especially exciting signing.

Mandi’s form for Real Betis in 2019/20 was solid, but there has been no interest from any other big clubs – and not much from any mediocre ones – either.

Still, he will be arriving as a fourth choice centre-back, primarily – and providing Joe Gomez and Joel Matip stay fit – we won’t see much of Mandi bar the domestic cups.

As well as a centre-back, we think Liverpool could do with a left-back and a wing-forward, but we’re not holding out much hope of either!

Jurgen Klopp though is happy with his options and prefers a smaller squad, anyway.