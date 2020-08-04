Fabinho pledges future to Liverpool and lays out plan to ‘achieve more’ for the fans he ‘loves closely’

Fabinho is an extraordinary footballer, and it looks like he’ll be at Liverpool for many more years to come.

The Brazilian signed in 2018, and despite a slow start, eventually came into his own and in our opinion, is maybe the best holding midfielder on the planet.

He is incredible physically – tall, strong and fast – has great technical skills and can dink lovely passes over the top – can blast the ball from 30-yards and has the tactical nouse to maintain his position at the base of midfield.

Fab has explained how happy he is at Liverpool following our Premier League victory – and it sounds like he wants to be at the club for a very long time.

“Liverpool is very important to me,” he told the official website. “When I decided to leave Monaco, I wanted to go to an important football club, that fought for huge goals, and here at Liverpool I managed to do all these things.

“I’ve also arrived at a football club where the atmosphere and the squad are great. I’ve learnt a lot from the technical staff as well.

“I’ve really managed to learn more at this club and understand the supporters’ love closely.

“So I am very grateful for all these experiences I’ve had living here and I hope to achieve more.”

Fab is one of the first names on our team-sheet, and we think that will still be the case in 2020/21.

Jordan Henderson the captain obviously joins him in midfield, but it’ll be interesting to see whether Gini Wijnaldum or Naby Keita, our best player following the restart, is the most-used third member of the trio, on Fabinho’s left.

Then there is the option ion Curtis Jones, too – the youngster who has burst onto the scene and seems to have an adeptness at running into the penalty area late – something the others do not.