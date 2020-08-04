Futures of two forgotten Liverpool men outlined by Gorst

Liverpool will likely sell Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson, providing half-decent offers arrive for the pair.

This is according to the Echo’s Liverpool correspondent Paul Gorst.

Grujic has been on-loan at Hertha Berlin for two seasons and is very much a forgotten man when it comes to Liverpool’s first-team.

He’s 24-years-old and you’d have to say if he had the possibility of being a first-team regular under Jurgen Klopp, it would have happened by now…

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, we at EOTK would’ve rated him at around £25m – but we think the chance of us getting a figure that high now seems more or less impossible.

Wilson was good for Bournemouth, but he wasn’t good enough to suggest he’d offer us a genuine backup option to Mo Salah on the right-flank.

His set-pieces are fantastic, but he goes missing in games and we have Trent Alexander-Arnold over the dead-ball, anyway.

Gorst told the Liverpool Echo: “Wilson and Grujic are tough ones – I was told a while back they’d get pre-season to show they belong.

“But now pre-season will be really short and will be about getting the stars up to 100 per cent, so what happens to them now is a difficult one to predict.

“I suspect if good offers come in they will be sold but clubs aren’t spending. Grujic has a lot to get past. Wilson has more of a chance [of becoming a part of the squad].”

For us, it’s probably time to cash in on the pair, even though we won’t make as much as would perhaps have last summer.

But with those two, and Xherdan Shaqiri surely up for sale – we should make another £30-40m on top of the £10m we already got selling Dejan Lovren to Russia.