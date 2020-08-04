(Video) Salah winds up Lovren in Russia on FaceTime call – ‘Are you the captain yet?’

Mo Salah and Dejan Lovren’s relationship will live on, it seems!

The Croat has left his best friend in Liverpool upon his move to Zenit in Russia – but during an official interview with his new club – he speaks on FaceTime to the Egyptian King…

Lovren praises Salah for his haircut and Liverpool’s no.11 asks our former centre-back if he’s captain yet!

Both are in very good spirits and it’s nice to see, in all honesty.

We hope Dejan does well in Russia.