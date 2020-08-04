(Video) The first big Nike Liverpool ad is an absolute stonker

Liverpool’s new Nike kit was released at the end of last week – and the marketing is beginning to do the rounds.

This video, that embraces the culture of the club and the city, is going down very well online – and you can see it below.

The deal with Nike is going to help Liverpool’s marketing globally – and it’s come at the perfect time considering our recent on-field success.

The club now has the potential to become as big as Real Madrid and Barcelona in terms of worldwide fanbase and reach.

Bring it on!

