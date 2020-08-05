Jadon Sancho family member tells journalist winger wants Liverpool over United

Jadon Sancho has agreed monstrous personal terms with Manchester United already, but according to BBC Sport, Borussia Dortmund’s £100m asking price is still a long way from what our rivals are willing to pay.

In fairness, this is the situation they had with Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes – and eventually just ended up paying enormous fees for the defender and midfielder – and we’d be surprised if anything else happened with Sancho.

However, if Liverpool were in the market for marquee signings this summer – and were happy to offer the kind of fee that brought Virgil van Dijk or Alisson to Anfield – we reckon the player would be pushing for a switch…

This is because of the noises coming that he’d prefer a Liverpool transfer than an Old Trafford one.

According to talkSPORT, who have shared a video of a reporter giving some information to Danny Murphy – a member of Sancho’s family specifically told them that the winger wants to play under Jurgen Klopp first and foremost.

You can see the video in the link in the paragraph above.

In fairness, this doesn’t mean an awful lot. Timo Werner wanted Liverpool as well, but if there isn’t any money to spend, it’s not going to happen!

Still, it’s nice to know what a pull the club is, anyway.