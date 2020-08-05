Liverpool on the verge of first proper summer transfer, as beIN SPORTS report £9m deal imminent

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi, according to beIN SPORTS, whose report has been translated by the Mail.

They claim that a £9m deal has been all but agreed for the Algerian, 28, to come in as Dejan Lovren’s replacement – but no trusted English source has backed up the suggestions.

The likes of James Pearce and Dave Maddock have been quiet on Mandi, which doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not on the cards, of course.

Ever since the Virgil van Dijk in Blackpool debacle of 2017 the club shares very little information on transfers and most of the news the local correspondents stories regarding incomings is speculation – or stuff that has been directly handed to them by the club – for example the Jamal Lewis news this morning.

Mandi is a decent defender, but not someone who would challenge for a starting spot.

Still, we need a backup since Lovren’s exit and if he’s the man the club have chosen, then so be it.