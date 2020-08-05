Liverpool transfer news: Reds to raid Norwich for £10m star who shares agent with Trent and Robbo

All the Liverpool journalists got the memo last night that the club is keen on Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis.

They published the news at the same time – which is when we know the word has been officially provided to them by the club.

Melissa Reddy published as much in the Independent, while our favourite, Dave Maddock of the Mirror, did the same.

The word is that Liverpool want to spend £10m on Lewis and are currently at the head of the queue for the 22-year-old Northern Irish international who shone for the relegated Canaries and shares many of Andy Robertson’s offensive traits.

This seems like a very smart coup for the Reds – and someone you could have almost predicted we’d be in for.

We’re not quite sure how we’ve got away with not having a backup left-back for two seasons, but it’s clearly a risk Jurgen Klopp no longer feels is sensible!

Lewis won’t come in as a first-team starter, but he’ll get plenty of minutes in the cup competitions and when Klopp believes Robbo needs a break.

The fact the player shares an agent with our left-back and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will only increase the likelihood of his signing.